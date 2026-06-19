Shilpa Shinde alleges exploitation in TV industry amid Shehzada Dhami's ₹30 lakh dues row: 'White collar mafia

Reacting to Shehzada Dhami's alleged unpaid dues controversy, Shilpa Shinde accused television producers of operating like a "white collar mafia" and claimed artists are often left without support.

Actor Shilpa Shinde has weighed in on reports claiming that television actor Shehzada Dhami is yet to receive pending payments worth nearly ₹30 lakh from producers. Reacting to the controversy, Shilpa alleged that actors are often left without support, even from associations meant to protect them.

In a video shared on social media, the former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor claimed that artists' bodies frequently fail to stand by performers during disputes with producers. "Main aaj wahi kehne wali hu ki dekha aapne wahi artist association hi artiston ke sath nahi hoti," she said.

Shilpa went on to describe certain television producers as a "white collar mafia" and alleged that the industry system works against artists. According to her, producers who refuse to support other influential producers are pressured and warned that their careers could suffer.

"Artist Association mein jo log hote hain wo unka (producers) chatte hain," she alleged, questioning, "Artiston ka sath kon dega?"

Shilpa Recalls Her Own Experience

Referring to her past fallout with the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa said she understands what artists go through because she has faced similar situations herself. "Mere us waqt kisi ne sath nahi diya, mazboori hogi, maine kuch nahi bola," she said.

The actor also defended her earlier admission that she had falsely accused the show's producer of sexual harassment, claiming she took that step because she felt trapped and wanted to secure her pending payments.

"Jin jin logon ne mere upaar lanchan lagaye hain na, unlogo ko main bata dun ki tumlogo ke G me dam nahi hai wo cheez karne ki...," she added.

Takes Rajan Shahi's Name

During the video, Shilpa also mentioned producer Rajan Shahi and said she had raised concerns about Shehzada's alleged payment issue earlier as well. She claimed that she is now speaking openly because she no longer fears losing work in the industry.

"Kamine hote hain artist... bhad mein jaye sare producers kyunki mujhe nahi kaam karna ab unlogo ke sath," she said. According to Shilpa, she no longer wishes to be part of an industry where, in her view, creativity has disappeared.

Why She Chose Social Media

Shilpa further said she has always spoken up on issues affecting artists. She alleged that journalists had previously told her they could not report certain statements due to pressure from powerful individuals.

Explaining why she now chooses social media to express herself, the actor said it gives her a direct platform to reach the public without interference.

Sharing the video, she captioned it: "Poori duniya mein Sach koi bhi nahi bolta, sab darr darr ke jee rahe hain, lekin jhooth chhathi thonk ke bolte hain."