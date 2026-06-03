Shilpa Shinde admits filing false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer: 'Mere pass koi raasta nahi tha'

Nearly a decade after her exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Shilpa Shinde has claimed that the sexual harassment allegation she levelled against producer Sanjay Kohli was false and filed because she felt she had no other option.

Actor Shilpa Shinde has made a startling revelation about her long-running dispute with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, admitting that the sexual harassment allegation she had levelled against producer Sanjay Kohli during the controversy was false.

Shilpa's exit from the popular sitcom in 2016 sparked a major public fallout with the show's producers. At the time, she accused the makers of not clearing her dues and creating a hostile work environment. She also filed a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli. The dispute was eventually settled.

Now, speaking on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachaiyaa's podcast, Shilpa claimed she resorted to filing the case because she felt she had no alternative.

“Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha kyun ki mere pass koi raasta nahi tha… aur tab main uss main se nikli hoon settle hoke,” she said.

Explaining further, the actress stated that the complaint was filed amid her legal battle with the producers over contractual and payment issues.

“Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya … police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background… Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua,” she added.

Shilpa also revealed that despite the bitter fallout, relations between her and the show's team have improved over the years. She said she later returned to work on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! because of writer Manoj Santoshi's wishes.

“11 saal ke baad bhi maine last Bhabhiji isiliye kiya kyunki Manoj Santoshi ji humaare writer the, unki iccha thi. Unko bhi hurt kiya tha… and yeh sab hone ke baad him main aaj unke saath kaam kar rahi hoon. Aur aaj humaare relationship bahut ache hain,” she said.

The controversy dates back to March 2016 when Shilpa walked out of the show and was accused of being unprofessional by the makers. Producer Binaifer Kohli reportedly sent her a legal notice seeking compensation for losses caused by her departure and also approached CINTAA. In response, Shilpa initiated legal proceedings against the production team, leading to a prolonged dispute that remained in the spotlight for several years.