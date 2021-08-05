Shilpa Shetty to miss 'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' yet again, Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee to grace show

Ever since her husband's arrest in a pornography racket, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been missing from her role as reality TV show judge in 'Super Dancer- Chapter 4'.

Last week, Bollywood couple Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh graced the show. The duo was seen performing on one of their romantic numbers, stealing the audience's hearts with their fabulous performance. Earlier, Karisma Kapoor had also graced the show to make up for Shilpa Shetty's absence.

This weekend, two iconic actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will grace the stage of 'Super Dancer - Chapter 4'.

The contestants will perform on some exquisite timeless songs and everyone will be seen grooving to the most captivating tunes of all time. The audience will also see Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee share some amusing experiences with the participants, as well as show off their dancing talents.

The two evergreen actresses will be honoured in a blockbuster tribute.

From the contestants' incredible performances on chartbusters songs of Sonali and Moushumi, the former bringing gift for Florina, to a special performance of ASP (Amit, Sanchit and Pruthviraj) for the guest judges, this weekend will be high on energy and all about masti with the two stars.