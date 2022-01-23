Shilpa Shetty stunned as five-year-old girl sings ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ with mom - WATCH

Judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir were blown away by a mother and her little daughter's singing performance on 'India's Got Talent', with Shilpa saying that she got goosebumps during the song.

Mukta and Pragya are seen performing 'Ghar More Pardesiya', a popular song from Kalank, in a video from an upcoming episode of the talent show shared on Instagram by Sony TV.

The video is captioned, "#MuktaAndPragya ki iss cute jodi ke duet ko sunn kar sabhi judges ko chehere par aa gayi ek badi smile (Upon hearing this duet from the cute pairing of Mukta and Pragya, all the judges had big smiles on their faces)."

Take a look-

As the two begin to sing, the judges are taken aback by the young girl's performance. During the performance, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir constantly compliment the vocals. Shilpa is seen turning to fellow judge Manoj and showing him that the singing is giving her shivers.

All four judges gave the singing jodi a standing ovation at the end of the nearly three-minute performance. On Sunday night, Sony will telecast an episode featuring their performance.

On social media, some admirers remarked on how the young girl not only remembered the songs, but also remained in tune throughout the performance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent premiered on January 15. Contestants perform a variety of talents, ranging from singing and dancing to perilous stunts and even magic performances, on the show.

In 2009, the first season of India's Got Talent aired. The judges at the time were Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre, and film director Shekhar Kapur. Many new judges joined the show over time, including Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and others.