Shilpa Shetty revisits 'Baazigar' iconic location during 'India's Got Talent'- Watch

Life does come full circle. We tend to get back from where it all started, and actress Shilpa Shetty also experienced a similar feeling. As the diva is ready to judge 'India's Got Talent,' she shared a clip on her social media, where she's standing on the same location, from her debut movie 'Baazigar.' In a 15-sec reel, Shilpa introduces us to the Filmcity's helipad from a top angle, and she shouts about how the place has a special place in her heart. An excited Shilpa says, "Maine apne career ki suruvat iss jagah se ki thi... 29 saal pehle. And we're back here for IGT...the stunt yard.

Shilpa shared the video with a thoughtful caption that says, "Life comes a full circle in unexpected ways. I gave my first-ever shot for Baazigar right here (on the Helipad at filmcity). So going back to the Stunt Yard for Indias got talent was quite nostalgic! But, I have only gratitude for the wonderful journey that I’ve enjoyed and today, I’m about to start a new one with #IGT.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol in Abbas Mustan's drama-thriller 'Baazigar.' The film was released in November 1993 and it went on to become a blockbuster. However, the Shilpa character's death was one of the most shocking moments of the film, and few filmgoers even criticised Shah Rukh's character arc.

Shilpa Shetty, who is married to Raj Kundra, often gives glimpses of her personal life on Instagram in order to keep her fans updated and motivated. After her husband’s arrest in a pornography case, she had kept herself away from the media. However, she recently dropped a video with Raj in which the couple can seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.