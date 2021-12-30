Shilpa Shetty gets mocked by Manoj Muntashir, Badshah for eating seeds on 'India's Got Talent'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying being the sweet judge and she usually gets into a funny banter with her 'India's Got Talent' co-hosts Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram in which she's enjoying her little snack time, eating sunflower and pumpkin seeds. However, Badshah and Manoj ridicule her and they laugh on her diet. Shilpa shared this banter by saying, "Sunflower aur pumpkin ke beej ek taraf, aur Badshah & Manoj Muntashir ji ke beech mein baithna doosri taraf."

Check out the video



A few days back on Salman Khan's birthday, Shilpa Shetty dropped an adorable photo with ‘Bigg Boss’ host Salman Khan on social media in order to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’. Sharing the pic, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar Salman Khan. Thank you for always “Being YOUman” Keep soaring and roaring our TIGER! Loads of love, always.”

Check out her post

Shilpa Shetty had spent family time celebrating Christmas in Mussoorie with husband Raj Kundra, their children, and their friends. Shilpa gave us a glimpse of her Mussoorie excursion on Saturday. The actress posted multiple videos of herself hiking in the highlands on social media. She later shared a photo of herself, Raj, their children, and friends posing in front of a massive Christmas tree. She captioned the photo, “Christmas couldn't get better than this.” She also added a Christmas tree sticker on the picture that read ‘Merry Christmas’.

Check out her post

On the work front, apart from judging the reality show, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback in Bollywood with 'Hungama 2' with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Ashutosh Rana.