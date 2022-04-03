Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for throwing attitude at Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu- WATCH

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu recently appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’ where she witnessed performances of many talented contestants. The reality show is being judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir, and Kirron Kher.

Many videos of Harnaaz Sandhu from the show went viral on social media. In some of them, she was seen grooving with the judges. However, in one of the viral clips, Shilpa Shetty can be seen ignoring Harnaaz when she came near the judges panel. The actress was seen hugging her younger sister Shamita Shetty when Harnaaz came to greet them.

Watch viral video:

One of the social media users commented, “These judges lack basic manners.. So fake and non interested.. Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful..” The second one mentioned, “What's with their faces?? Such fake expressions.” The third person wrote, “What's wrong with them ?? Seriously dude it's clearly visible that they are giving fake expression..”

The fourth one mentioned, “This girl did so much for the country, brought back the crown after 21 years. And look at the judges reaction, it looks so fake and they seems not at all interested to greet and meet her.” The fifth person commented, “I thought I was the only one who thought these people weren't so warm to Harnaaz.”

Beautiful Harnaaz Sandhu made every Indian proud when she won Miss Universe 2021 title. Not only Indians, but people from different countries were amazed to see the beautiful young lady confidently answering questions on the stage of the world’s biggest beauty pageant.

People from different parts of the country started following her after she won the title. Not only her beauty, but her fitness also inspired people. However, she gained weight within few months becoming Miss Universe 2021. She looks chubby these days, therefore, fans noticed this change. But undoubtedly, she still looks gorgeous.