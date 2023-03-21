Search icon
Shikhar Dhawan hints at playing cop in Kundali Bhagya as set video goes viral, fans say 'Gabbar is now Singham'

Shikhar Dhawan shares a video on Instagram in police uniform, hints at playing cop in his new project

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan-Anjum Fakih/Instagram

Kundali Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows in the Television industry and recently the TV show has taken a leap of 20 years now there is a buzz that Shikhar Dhawan will be seen in one of the episodes of the show and will play the role of a cop. The cricketer recently shared a short video on his Instagram account and the Kundali Bhagya actress also shared pictures with him.

On Monday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram account and captioned the post, “Aali Re Aali! Aata Tujhi Baari Aali! Coming Soon With Something New.” In the video, the cricketer could be seen wearing a police uniform and fighting with the goons and at the end of the video the goons surrender to him. The video gives full Singham vibes and Shikhar Dhawan looks cool as a cop.

Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih also shared some pictures with the cricketer on Instagram and wrote, “Dhawan bhi aur Dabangg bhi… @shikhardofficial sir ji Thank you kappu for this one @kapursahab.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After the cricketer shared the video on Instagram, some of the fans were excited to see his new look and praised him in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Our Dhawan has become Singham.” Another fan wrote, “God Gabbar.”  Another comment read, “Singham 2.0.” another user wrote, “Gabbar is back.”

Shikhar Dhawan, left-handed opening batsman, and former India ODI captain made his Bollywood debut in the movie Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi directed by Satram Ramani which was released last year on November 4. The cricketer was a part of Huma Qureshi’s dream sequence in the movie where in he was seen dancing with the actress. The cricketer is now ready to feature in one of the longest-running TV shows Kundali Bhagya as a cop and fans are excited to see this version of him.

