‘She’s an attention seeker’: Nikki Tamboli gets brutally trolled for wearing revealing black outfit

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to prominence after appearing on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14,' has been the talk of the town since joining the Salman Khan show last year. Nikki Tamboli makes sure she's in the headlines for all the right reasons, from her honest comments to her fashion choices to her bold Instagram photographs.

The diva recently took to Instagram to show off her great abs that had her followers drooling. Nikki lit the internet on fire in an all-black co-ord outfit, striking various poses to show off her curvy body and toned abs.

Take a look at her post-

However, a few people were not pleased with her attire. Trolls pounced on Nikki's revealing outfit in a video posted by Viral Bhayani.

Previously, Nikki had hit headlines after she shared photos from a magazine cover shoot in which she had opted for a bold and sexy avatar, ditching her bra and sporting a neon blazer teamed with matching pants.

Nikki raised the temperatures with her braless photoshoot as she flaunted her assets with aplomb.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Nikki was last seen in the Arjun Kanungo music video 'Dil Kisi Se'. Before that, she had appeared in 'Roko Roko', 'Shanti', 'Number Likh' among other music videos. She was recently also seen as a panelist on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode.