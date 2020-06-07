Trending#

Shehnaz Gill leaves flirtatious comment on Sidharth Shukla's latest Instagram post; read it here

Shehnaz Gill's comment on Sidharth Shukla's post will take you back to 'Bigg Boss 13' times


Shehnaz Gill's flirtatious comment on Sidharth Shukla's post

Jun 7, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, more popularly known as #SidNaaz, gained massive fandom inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. So much so, that every time they meet outside the house, fans trend #SidNaaz on Twitter. The latest reason they were trending, was Shehnaz Gill's flirtatious comment on Sidharth's new Instagram post.

Sidharth flaunted his messy hair in the latest post dedicated to football. "Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakta hai. bb mein meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow. ur killer eyes, ur messy hair n ur pink lips."

She did not end at that. Shehnaz also added, "kya tough look hai yaar. like seriously. Smokin hot. moom, sun, star, earth, rainbow, Christmas tree." Gill was commenting on Shukla post about social distancing. "Will social distancing on a football ground mean scoring goals be easier," wrote Sidharth alongside an image of him donning a jersey.

#SidNaazShines started trending on Twitter after Shehnaz's comment on the post. Sidharth and Shehnaz were seen in the music video 'Bhula Dunga' just a few days before the lockdown was announced.