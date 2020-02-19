Shehnaz Gill kissing Mahhi Vij's daughter is the cutest picture on internet today

In the middle of all videos from her show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' floating all over the internet, Shehnaz Gill was now seen having some cute moments with Mahhi Vij's daughter. Mahhi shared a photo of Shehnaz and her daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali which is the cutest thing on the internet today.

Shehnaz is seen kissing Tara's cheeks in the photo. She holds Tara, who is wearing a Minnie Mouse hoodie, in her arms and kisses her cheek with her eyes closed. Tara, on the other hand, is seen staring into the camera in surprise.

"@tarajaybhanushali with her Massi @shehnaazgill," wrote Mahhi alongside the photo. The photo is rather special since Shehnaz did not know Jay or Mahhi personally, but Jay Bhanushali has been good friends with Shehnaz's 'friend with emotional attachment' Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaz Gill has been a popular face in the Punjabi music industry. She is called 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' and became a much-recognized face after her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. She rooted for Sidharth and he won the show. On the other hand, Shehnaz bagged her next Television show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' where she searches for a potential groom. While Shehnaz searches for a groom on the show, her co-contestant Paras Chhabra searches for a bride. He also bagged the show during his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. Sidharth Shukla had recently come on the show to show his support for Shehnaz.