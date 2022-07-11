Shehnaaz Gill reveals she loves watching Shah Rukh Khan in negative roles

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan- Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

On Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she loves watching Shah Rukh Khan in negative roles. She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she talked about her likes and dislikes while playing rapid-fire.

She can be heard saying, she said, “Mai aajkal Shah Rukh Khan ke saare picture dekh rahi hoon purani. I love Darr, Baazigar. (I am watching old Shah Rukh Khan’s movies now a days).” On being asked about her favourite song from the film, she started singing, “Tu hai meri Kiran.” She also talked about her favourite food in her video.

Fans loved the video, they praised the actress for being honest and so strong. One of them wrote, “Absolutely. Ignoring a negative thought only makes it come out in other ways and much more intense. Bringing it to consciousness actually can release it.” The second one mentioned, “It takes awareness to know when you're wrong, It takes courage to admit it.” The third person commented, “The things you say to yourself, or how you think about yourself has a huge impact on your confidence. Even if you don't believe it, fake it until you make it. Your subconscious will start to believe you and go to work on your behalf.”

Shehnaaz has been quite active post-Bigg Boss 13. This year, she made her debut on ramp walk. She also gave her first live performance on stage in Umang 2022. At the annual award function dedicated to Mumbai Police, Gill danced to hit songs like Chikni Chameli and Naach Punjabbaan. She made a mark in Pollywood with the superhit film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, Gill is also shooting for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali