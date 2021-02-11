Shehnaaz Gill trolled for 'cultural appropriation' of Kashmiri culture with viral 'Bumbro' video

'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz Gill's viral video dancing to a Bollywood song in Kashmir while dressed in "traditional" Kashmiri attire has not gone down well with netizens. Many users are not only describing the video as "cringe" but are also accusing Shehnaaz of cultural appropriation.

For the uninformed, Shehnaaz had posted a 45-second-long travel video, summarising her recent trip to Kashmir to shoot for a music video with Rapper Badshah. The video featured Shehnaaz dressed in fancy-dress like attire dancing to the 2000 film 'Mission Kashmir' song 'Bumbro Bumbro'.

Watch the viral video here.

Shehnaaz captioned the video saying, "When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir."

The video that Shehnaaz shared on February 6 went viral instantly. While Shehnaaz's fans praised the actor and told her how beautiful she looked, others massively slammed her for appropriating and even misrepresenting Kashmiri culture. A Twitter user from Kashmir commented, "Quite beautiful but this isn’t us . This doesn’t represent Kashmir the heaven on earth".

Another user said, "What in the world does this have to do with Kashmir?"

"Not our music, not our attire- only a Stunt," wrote another.

Recently, both Shehnaaz and Badshah took to their Instagram pages and shared a candid photo clicked against the beautiful snowy background. Both were seen bundled up in winter outfits while posing together.

Badshah wore a black leather Balenciaga jacket with a pair of transparent biker glasses. While Shehnaaz was seen in a black sweater, a yellow scarf, and checkered mittens. The rapper captioned the photo stating, "Ye ladki pagal hai @shehnaazgill." While Shehnaaz wrote, "Coming Soon... @badboyshah."

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Shehnaaz revealed that she wants to become a playback singer. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, "I am quite patient and selective when it comes to working. I have a few projects, including a film, the details of which cannot be divulged yet. I have always chosen quality over quantity. Chaahe kam kaam karu, par achha karu."