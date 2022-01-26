Shehnaaz Gill to pay heartwarming tribute to Sidharth Shukla on 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale - watch teaser

Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the Grand Finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' to pay a heartwarming tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla this weekend. The grand finale of the ongoing season of the reality show is scheduled for January 29th and 30th.

On Tuesday, January 25, the official Twitter handle of Colors TV shared a video with precious moments between them from 'Bigg Boss 13' and wrote, "Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute (Grand Finale will become more special when Shehnaaz will pay tribute to the relationship of #Sidnaaz)".

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had participated in the thirteenth season of the reality television show where they grew close to each other and reportedly, got involved in a relationship. The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' actor won the season and the 'Honsla Rakh' actress finished as the second runner-up.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 in December 2021 until his sudden demise in September last year left everyone shocked and devastated. One of the most popular faces on Indian television, he had featured in hit television shows such as 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and even hosted the talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent'.



The hashtag #SidNaaz is used by the couple's fans to pour in their love and wishes for the couple. Fans flooded the comments section of the Colors TV's post with the same hashtag and wrote comments such as "Mere #SidNaaz", "#sidnaaz tha hai aur hameaha rahega", "Sorry, how will I be able to watch it.. Mujhe rona abhi se a raha hai #Sidnaaz", etc.