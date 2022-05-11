Shehnaaz Gill talks about fame, says 'was desperately waiting to get noticed'

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill, who won hearts with her cuteness when she was inside Bigg Boss 13 house, needs no introduction. She has a huge fan following on social media, her followers wait for her to share photos and videos.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz talked about the attention she is getting these days. The actress had been receiving attention ever since she participated in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss. Even when Shehnaaz was inside the house, she used to confess that she wants everyone to know her. While speaking to E Times, Shehnaaz revealed that she was desperately waiting for this kind of attention and fame she is getting.

She also mentioned that she is enjoying the moment as this was the only this she was desperately waiting for. She wanted to do something so that people love her. Shehnaaz also revealed that she was initially trolled for her accent, which is now her strength.

Earlier, the actress-model had shared how her life has changed after coming on Bigg Boss. While talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I think I am the same. Purity toh same hi hai but I’ve improved a lot in terms of my knowledge and how I can understand things better. Baki main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon.”

She ended up becoming the second runner-up of the thirteenth season of the Colors TV reality show which was eventually won by Sidharth Shukla rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz. Their fans have been trending the hashtag #SidNaaz even after Sidharth's unfortunate death in 2021.

Shehnaaz has been close with the host Salman since the show ended. Recently, she was invited to the Eid bash at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, sister and brother-in-law of the Sultan actor. Salman and Shehnaaz's pictures and videos from the Eid party went viral on social media instantly.

