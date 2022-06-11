Shehnaaz Gill stuns in beige jumpsuit, shares jaw-dropping photos on Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill has left her fans gasping for breath after sharing some stunning shots from a recent photoshoot. The actress stunned everyone when she shared her images, and she looked lovely in them. Shehnaaz wore a beige jumpsuit with smokey eyes and stunning makeup overall. The fluffy ponytail and gold leaf choker necklace provided a Midas touch to her ensemble. Everyone is raving about the young diva, who understands how to slay with style.

Shehnaaz Gill's fans praised her beauty, style, and confidence with a slew of words on her Instagram photo. Her fans have praised her, calling her pretty, beautiful, amazing, wow, incredibly hot.

Check out the post here:

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been surrounded by multiple speculations. One of them was Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill being upset over the developments of the film. However, the official announcement has been awaited.

With every coming day, the audience's curiosity to know more about film's developments is giving rise to new speculations from unknown sources. While the audience has been constantly keeping an eye on Salman Khan's upcoming films, they are always excited to seek information about the same. Meanwhile now, fresh news comes in about the film. A source close to the production house shared, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about the film while the first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai than in Hyderabad followed by northern cities of India further". While many assumptions have been hovering around the corners about the film, it is important to note that It's a dream of every newcomer and aspiring actor to have such a big debut in Bollywood, and this has come as a big opportunity for Shehnaaz's career that will surely be a big turning point for her.