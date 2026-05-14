Shehnaaz Gill sparks dating rumours with RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, details inside

Rumours are swirling around Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal after the actress’ repeated appearances supporting Royal Challengers Bengaluru sparked dating speculation online.

Shehnaaz Gill has once again become the centre of social media chatter, this time over her rumoured relationship with Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The speculation gained momentum earlier this month after Shehnaaz posted a playful reel with the caption, "Dil RCB main hai (My heart is with RCB)." The post instantly grabbed attention, with fans linking it to the cricketer.

Rumours intensified further when the actress was spotted attending multiple RCB matches, enthusiastically cheering for the Bengaluru team from the stands. While Shehnaaz has often expressed her love for cricket, her repeated presence at the matches led many netizens to wonder if there was more than just fandom involved.

A few days ago, the actress also shared pictures of herself proudly wearing an RCB jersey after the team’s victory, adding more fuel to the ongoing dating rumours. Reports circulating online, including one by India Times, have also mentioned the alleged link-up. However, neither Shehnaaz nor Devdutt has officially reacted to or confirmed the speculation.

Meanwhile, fans on social media continue to analyse their online interactions and alleged sightings, with many already calling them the next celebrity cricket-entertainment couple. Comparisons are also being drawn to famous pairs like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, among others.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz recently stepped into film production with the Punjabi-language movie Ikk Kudi. She is also gearing up for the release of her cross-border romance Ishqnama on July 24, 2026, while Singh vs Kaur 2 and Sab First Class are also part of her upcoming lineup.