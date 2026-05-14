FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
How was VD Satheesan picked as Kerala CM? Why Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge sidelined KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala

How Was VD Satheesan picked as Kerala CM? Why Venugopal, Chennithala sidelined?

VD Satheesan to become Kerala’s next CM, KC Venugopal shares first reaction after being sidelined

VD Satheesan to become Kerala’s next CM, KC Venugopal shares first reaction

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Shehnaaz Gill sparks dating rumours with RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, details inside

Rumours are swirling around Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal after the actress’ repeated appearances supporting Royal Challengers Bengaluru sparked dating speculation online.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2026, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shehnaaz Gill sparks dating rumours with RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, details inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shehnaaz Gill has once again become the centre of social media chatter, this time over her rumoured relationship with Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The speculation gained momentum earlier this month after Shehnaaz posted a playful reel with the caption, "Dil RCB main hai (My heart is with RCB)." The post instantly grabbed attention, with fans linking it to the cricketer.

Rumours intensified further when the actress was spotted attending multiple RCB matches, enthusiastically cheering for the Bengaluru team from the stands. While Shehnaaz has often expressed her love for cricket, her repeated presence at the matches led many netizens to wonder if there was more than just fandom involved.

A few days ago, the actress also shared pictures of herself proudly wearing an RCB jersey after the team’s victory, adding more fuel to the ongoing dating rumours. Reports circulating online, including one by India Times, have also mentioned the alleged link-up. However, neither Shehnaaz nor Devdutt has officially reacted to or confirmed the speculation.

Meanwhile, fans on social media continue to analyse their online interactions and alleged sightings, with many already calling them the next celebrity cricket-entertainment couple. Comparisons are also being drawn to famous pairs like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, among others.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz recently stepped into film production with the Punjabi-language movie Ikk Kudi. She is also gearing up for the release of her cross-border romance Ishqnama on July 24, 2026, while Singh vs Kaur 2 and Sab First Class are also part of her upcoming lineup.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How was VD Satheesan picked as Kerala CM? Why Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge sidelined KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala
How Was VD Satheesan picked as Kerala CM? Why Venugopal, Chennithala sidelined?
VD Satheesan to become Kerala’s next CM, KC Venugopal shares first reaction after being sidelined
VD Satheesan to become Kerala’s next CM, KC Venugopal shares first reaction
Shehnaaz Gill sparks dating rumours with RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, details inside
Shehnaaz Gill sparks dating rumours with RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal
Junaid Khan says 'I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son’
Junaid Khan says 'I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son’
China’s Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump over Taiwan at Beijing Summit, calls situation ‘a very dangerous place’
China’s Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump over Taiwan at Beijing Summit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement