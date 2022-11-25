Shehnaaz Gill sings Sidharth Shukla's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, SidNaaz fans break down

Photo credit: Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill performed Sidharth Shukla's song Dil ko karaar aaya in this viral video after dedicating an award to him. MC Square from Hustle 2 also appears in the video, and SIdNaaz fans can't stop sobbing.

Take a look at the video here:

Sidharth Shukla's unexpected death in September 2021 shocked his supporters and loved ones. Not a day goes by that his loved ones don't think of him. Sidharth's close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill honoured the late actor on Saturday night in Dubai during Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night as she accepted her award.

"Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said.

They became close while sharing a house in Bigg Boss 13 and are sometimes referred to by fans as "SidNaaz," but they have never acknowledged being a pair. Sidharth eventually won the reality competition in 2020. Sidharth passed away suddenly following a heart attack on September 2, 2021.

He was 40. In the wake of Sidharth's untimely passing, Shehnaaz created and released the poignant Tu Yaheen hai music video tribute. She also showed up on the Bigg Boss 15 sets, where she paid a special tribute to the beloved memories of her close buddy.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassi Gill. She will even be seen in Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film 100% with John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.