Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Sidharth Shukla, cuts cake on his birth anniversary

At twelve o'clock, Shehnaaz Gill posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with images of the late actor Sidharth Shukla and two cakes. After getting close during their time competing in Bigg Boss 13, on which Sidharth won, the two were said to be dating. On Monday, he would have turned 42. Last year, the actor passed away from a cardiac arrest.

Recently, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, along with featuring in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.Today, Sidharth would have turned 41 years old, the late actor who became a household name by being a part of popular Indian TV shows.Be it his role in Balika Vadhu or him becoming the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth was a sensation who left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of his followers and his sudden demise on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest has left a void that won’t be filled.

