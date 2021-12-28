Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill’s fans troll Asim Riaz for indirectly targeting the actress with his latest tweet

After Shehnaaz Gill’s videos went viral, Asim took to Twitter and wrote, "seriously people get over loved ones so soon."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2021, 10:49 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are unhappy with Asim Riaz’s latest tweet which appears to be a dig at Shehnaaz Gill. It seems that Asim has targeted Shehnaaz who was recently seen dancing and enjoying with her friends at Kaushal Joshi’s engagement.

After Shehnaaz Gill’s videos went viral, Asim took to Twitter and wrote, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld.” As soon as he tweeted, Sana’s fans got angry and they started commenting.

One of her fans wrote, “Don't you have anything else to do... Let that girl live her life. You were so called friend and did you stop living. You can never understand what she is going through. She doesn't have to prove anything to anyone and especially you ... So mind your own business,#SidNaaz.”

Another wrote, “Yes right ppl get over very soon, they have relationships of 9yrs n they break it for a 1month lover n get over their so called old love in fractions! Oops I forget apne toh kaam krna n smile krna band kar diya naa ya aap bhi fake acting kar rahe the on that day! Shame on you!”

The third user wrote, “Asim sharam krlo thodi! Kya chahte ho? Puri zindagi roti rhe wo? Mar jaye? If u ever truly loved them you wouldn't have said this. Shame. And what about you? Are you not making songs? Dancing? Making MVs? What's with the jealousy? Please soch samjhke likha kro. #SidNaaz

Shehnaaz’s fans were extremely worried about the actress after sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend and best friend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. After his death, Shehnaaz was totally devasted. She even distanced herself from the media for a while.

However, her fans are now in relief after seeing the actress, who is trying to move on in life, having a good time with her friends.

 

