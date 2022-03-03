Shehnaaz Gill's adorable childhood picture is unmissable, fans call her 'pure soul'

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to mark 'Throwback Thursday'! Ever since her Bigg Boss 13 journey, Shehnaaz has been ruling hearts and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor took to her Twitter handle and treated fans with an adorable childhood picture of herself.

In the picture, Shehnaaz could be seen donning a denim dress with her bobby cut hair adorned with a hairband, as she posed cutely for the camera. Sharing the picture, the 28-year-old actor wrote, "When everything was so wonderful and life was so simple!!"

When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !! pic.twitter.com/9TJ9b54ANm — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 3, 2022

The adorable post accumulated thousands of re-tweets and comments from Shehnaaz's fans. One fan wrote, "This Girl is Heartbeat Of Millions of People". "The happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of what they have," another wrote.



A third user replied to her tweet and wrote, "You are very cute and pure soul. Shehnaaz please remember one thing never think you cant be happy again. You take care of your peace do yoga and meditation daily. And if you have pressure of doing shoot you take a break for few months you really need to give yourself time!!"

You are very cute and pure soul

Shehnaaz please remember one thing never think you cant be happy again. You take care of your peace do yoga and meditation daily. And if you have pressure of doing shoot you take a break for few months you really need to give yourself time!! March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was seen in the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale in January giving an emotional and heartbreaking tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom she was said to be in a relationship. As she came on the stage, she became overwhelmed and started crying remembering the 'Balika Vadhu' actor. Even the show's host Salman Khan couldn't control himself and broke down. Shehnaaz had finished as the second runner-up in the thirteenth season of the show behind Shukla and Asim Riaz, whose brother Umar Riaz participated in the recently concluded 'Bigg Boss 15'.



(With inputs from ANI)