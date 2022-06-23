Shehnaaz Gill runs away from paparazzi at airport, netizens react

Varinder Chawla/Instagram

As she arrived at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill gave off the impression that she was in a happy mood. In videos, the actor was seen having fun while the paparazzi attempted to take shots of her. The public praised Shehnaaz because her silliness made her relatable.

Shehnaaz's reported casting in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali appears to be related to her avoidance of the paparazzi. Shehnaaz was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her rumoured co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal in footage posted by a paparazzo account. Shehnaaz had a face mask covering her face and was dressed in a red hoodie that she also used to conceal her head.

When people saw the video, they chuckled at her silly side and some claimed that she was hiding her face and running because the project had not yet been revealed and was, therefore, a secret.

Check out the video:

Take a look at the comments here:

Shehnaaz also uploaded videos from her trip to Instagram, showing her with Raghav and Siddharth. They may be seen making fun of one another while in the car in one of Siddharth's videos. In a another video, she could be seen having fun at the airport while dancing around and keeping both of her arms outside of the hoodie.

There have been rumours that Shehnaaz may make her Bollywood debut in Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Salman Khan. In the movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Salman, she will reportedly romance Jassie Gill.