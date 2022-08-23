Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she didn't display her emotions after Sidharth Shukla's death, says 'duniya ke aage roge..'

Credit: File photo

Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla made headlines when they were locked inside Bigg Boss 13 house. They shared a special bond, their friendship was loved by millions. Sid emerged as the winner of season 13.

Unfortunately, Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40. This news came as a shock to his millions of fans. Everyone was worried about Shehnaaz at that time because she was very close to him. The world wanted to know if she was fine, almost after a month Shehnaaz made her first public appearance when she was promoting her film Honsla Rakh. Her sad face broke the hearts of many, but the actress didn’t let her fans worry.

Therefore, she decided to hide her emotions and smile in front of her fans. She started working again and didn’t let anyone feel that she is upset. However, when she appeared on Bigg Boss 15 in front of Salman Khan, she couldn’t control herself and cried on national television. Seeing her like that, millions of her fans couldn’t control their tears.

Now, in a recent interview, the actress has confessed that she tries to hide her emotions. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (People would say I am trying to gain sympathy if I would cry in front of the world). People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely.”

Soon after Sid’s death, Shehnaaz gave a tribute to him. But there was a section of people who trolled her for that. Speaking about the same, she said, “People don’t know the whole story, so how will they say anything about it. What happened is that I wanted to restart my work, and make a comeback and when you respect someone a lot if you don’t do something for them, then how will you start? So, it was out of respect. And it’s okay, the people who don’t know anything about it, why should we feel sad about what they say. Whatever knowledge they have, let them have that only.”