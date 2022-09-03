Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she reacted to Ranveer Singh's viral nude photos, says 'wo pehli post like..'

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Ranveer Singh's nude photos have gained Shehnaaz Gill's support. Ranveer received a lot of support from the entertainment industry for his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine in July of this year, but he also ran into legal issues because of it. The most recent famous person to compliment him on the photo shoot is Shehnaaz.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill blushed and discussed her unique response to Ranveer's photo shoot. When Shehnaaz was asked in a recent interview what she would like to say to Ranveer Singh if she had the chance, she chose to discuss his nude photos.

She told Connect FM Canada that she would tell Ranveer, "Aapki Instagram mein maine kabhi post like nahi ki. Wo pehli post like ki (I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked)."

As per the ETimes report, a source revealed that Ranveer Singh said that he didn’t upload nude photos. He also mentioned that he didn’t know these pictures will create trouble for him. The Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani in the July 2022 nudity and obscenity case lodged against him, here on Monday.

Also read: Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh's statement in controversial nude photoshoot case

The police had summoned the actor Singh for his version in the case after an NGO and a woman activist Vedika Chaube lodged a complaint of obscenity after the nude photos were published in a foreign magazine. As there was a huge uproar after Singh shared the photos on social media, the NGO and Chaube lodged the complaint with the Chembur Police which filed the FIR last month.

Singh’s nude photos were carried by the Paper magazine and later shared by him on social media -- sparking a national controversy. aHe was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours this morning and allowed to leave.

For the unversed, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-profit organization. The actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus in which he and Varun Sharma will be seen portraying double roles. The film is an official adaptation of Gulzar's classic Angoor which featured Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.