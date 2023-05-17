Shehnaaz Gill reacts to trolls mocking her acting in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Jald aapko meri. ..'

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to trolls mocking her acting in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill who recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan talked about facing trolling for her acting in the movie in a recent interview.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Shehnaaz Gill talked about how the industry is not open to everyone and said, “Main yeh bolna chahti hoon ki industry open nahi hoti, open karni padti hai (Industry is not open to everyone, you have to make your space). You have to work on yourself apne aap ko change karke (by changing yourself). Mere liye kuch bhi open nahi hai, main jo kar rahi hoon, apni mehnat se kar rahi hoon.(nothing is open for me, whatever i am doing, i am doing through my hard work).”

She further added, “I have always been inspired by myself. I genuinely feel that if you want to grow in life then you have to be open to change and work on yourself. Do it day by day…take your time, but introduce that change in yourself. Do it day by day…take your time, but introduce that change in yourself because it is important. If you present yourself the way you are and give everything new to your audience, then they will get bored. Hum public figure hain (we are public figures) and if we don’t offer variety to the audience, they will get bored of us.”

Promising the netizens of improvement, Shehnaaz Gill said, “I have been going to workshops. Aur jaise aapko farak meri styling mein aaj dikh raha hai, meri acting mein bhi zaroor dikhai dega bahut jald. (The way you saw improvement in my styling, you'll soon see improvement in my acting too).”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh. The movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Bhumika Chawla, and Raghav Juyal among others in key roles. Released on April 21, the movie has collected Rs 182.7 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill who essayed the role of Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be next seen in the movie 100% helmed by Sajid Khan. The actress will share the screen with Nora Fatehi and Reteish Deshmukh in the movie. Other than this, the actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s untitled in the pipeline.

