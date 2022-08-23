Shehnaaz Gill reacts to being trolled for releasing music video in Sidharth Shukla's tribute post his death

File Photo

When Sidharth Shukla passed away unexpectedly at age 40 last year, the entertainment industry was in disbelief. Shehnaaz Gill, a close friend and fellow Bigg Boss competitor, was among those who suffered the most. Shehnaaz had made a music video in his honour and released it a few days after

Tu Yaheen Hai is the name of a music video that Shehnaaz released. While many of her admirers were pleased with the gesture, others condemned her and said that she was profiting off Sidharth's passing.

Reacting to that, Shehnaaz told Bollywood Bubble, “People don’t know the whole story, so how will they say anything about it. What happened is that I wanted to restart my work, make a comeback and when you respect someone a lot, if you don’t do something for them, then how will you start? So, it was out of respect. And it’s okay, the people who don’t know anything about it, why should we feel sad about they say. Whatever knowledge they have, let them have that only.”

She also talked about keeping her feelings to herseld. She said, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (People would say I am trying to gain sympathy if I would cry in front of the world). People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely.”

In Salman Khan's next Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz will make her screen debut. Shehnaaz was reportedly replaced from the movie, but the actor recently addressed the rumours in a social media post, claiming she finds entertainment in such stories.