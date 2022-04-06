Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper shows Sidharth Shukla holding her hand, SidNaaz fans react

On the sets of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fell in love. Shehnaaz Gill disappeared from social media and the public eye after Sidharth Shukla's death. The actress has gotten back on her feet and is working again. Fans spotted her at the airport a few days ago, and she was looking very stunning. Her phone wallpaper, though, has caught our attention.

Shehnaaz Gill fans were treated to a rare sighting of the actress at the airport after a long absence. The actress was dressed casually in a white shirt and bootcut trousers. Fans' attention was drawn to her phone wallpaper, which featured a Sidharth Shukla connection.

Sidharth Shukla holding Shehnaaz's hands is Shehnaaz's phone wallpaper, according to fans.

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about being trolled for being happy following the demise of late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was seen dancing at an engagement party in a video that appeared on the internet almost three months after Sidharth died of a heart attack. After Sidharth's death, the actor was mocked for dancing and laughing.

Shehnaaz Gill discussed the incident on Shilpa Shetty's ‘Shape of You’ chat show, which focuses on mental wellness and physical fitness. Shehnaaz responded that Sidharth always wanted her to be happy when Shilpa talked about being ridiculed for seeming cheerful.

She said in Hindi, “If I get the opportunity to laugh, I will laugh, and I will remain joyful. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, I shall do so. Because happiness is vital to one's well-being. I attempt to do it on my own as well. This is the first time I've mentioned it, and it's only because you've asked me to. Otherwise, no matter who says what, I never talk about these topics."