Shehnaaz Gill pays emotional tribute to Sidharth Shulka, drops 'Tu Yaheen Hai' video - WATCH

Almost two months after Sidharth Shukla's tragic death, Shehnaaz Gill returned to Instagram and posted the first picture as a tribute to the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Shehnaaz on Thursday announced a video titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai' as a tribute to the late actor.

On Friday, Shehnaaz released the video on her official social media channels. 'Tu Yaheen Hai' is an emotional tribute that shows how much Shehnaaz has been missing her best friend and rumoured boyfriend, late Sidharth Shulka. According to the detailed caption alongside the video, Shehnaaz has lent her voice to the track.

#SidNaaz fans got emotional after watching the video. Expressing their emotions, one of the fans wrote, "So hard to control the tears while watching it ....this song should cross all records for the sake and love of our sidnaaz." While another mentioned, “Her voice screams how strongly she believes sid is with her.. this is how true love works .. not even god can snatch the purest feelings of love.. PS - yeah I'm crying.”

Watch the video here:

On October 28, Shehnaaz shared the poster of the video that showed Sidharth and her sharing a big laugh and having fun in each other's company. Shehnaaz captioned the post saying, "Tu mera hai aur (You are mine and)… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla."

As for the text on the photo, it read as, "Tu yaheen hai (You are right here). My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla." SidNaaz fans flooded Shehnaaz's comment section with encouraging messages and offered love and support to the 'Honsla Rakh' actor. One user wrote, "Welcome back be strong we all proud of u. Sid jaha bhi h usko apni shenaaz par naaz hoga (Wherever Sid is, he'd be proud of his Shehnaaz). Aap ne bahot motivation di h hame (You've motivated us a lot). thanks and be strong", while another said, "Vo shehnaaz ka hai aur shehnaaz ka hi rahega (He'll always be yours)."

For the unversed, Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack. Many of his colleagues from the film and television industry had expressed shock at the actor passing away at the age of 40. On the work front, after Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz was seen in her debut film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.