Shehnaaz Gill looks mesmerising in her latest photoshoot in black dress- see pics

Shehnaaz Gill has been our favourite ever since she entered the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. Her innocent, cute face and her bubbly nature won the hearts of the people. After her best and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s death, the actress was devasted.

Her fans were extremely worried about her as she had maintained a distance from social media. But now netizens are happy for the actress as she is back and trying to move on life. She has recently dropped sizzling hot pictures on social media. The actress-singer looks mesmerising in the black outfit.

Her fans have dropped heart emojis and love under the post. One of her them mentioned, “Back again with a bang,” while another wrote, “Hai Kitni Pyari lag rahi hai.” The third one commented, “Sending this photo to NASA, because you're a star.” The fourth mentioned, “Shehnaaz didi you looking so gorgeous.”

Take a look:

Recently, while talking to BK Shivani, Shehnaaz spoke about those whose souls have departed. She said, “People lose dear ones. From what I have experienced, I feel we should not think that we should have stayed together for more time. Rather, we should think that we have such good memories together."

Referring to Sidharth Shukla, she said, “I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyze people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot.”

A few days back, Shehnaaz Gill was seen partying with her friends Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Giorgia Andriani, and other celebrities. The pictures and videos circulated everywhere on social media. Seeing her happy and enjoying, netizens smiled.