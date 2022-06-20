Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in bridalwear for ramp debut, dances to Sidhu Moose Wala's song Sohne Lagde

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

There's no denying that after her stint in Bigg Boss, Punjab's Shehnaaz Gill shot to instant fame and become a well-known face in the Hindi film and television industry. Soon after, she was seen in several music videos and got various projects, courtesy of her participation in Bigg Boss where she won millions of hearts with her realness and made a loyal fanbase. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill recently made her ramp debut and a video of the actress-singer slaying it in a bridalwear is breaking the internet.

Walking on the ramp for the first time dressed in a bridal attire Shehnaaz Gill made a stunning appearance and looked extremely pretty. Looking exquisite in a Red Samant Chauhan Lehenga, Shehnaaz won everyone's heart. She started off walking confidently as the showstopper of the fashion show and then danced her heart out on Sidhu Moose Wala's song Sohne Lagde.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the video, she wrote, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill".

Fans were in awe of her as they left comments praising her for her Ramp debut. A fan wrote, "Most gorgeous punjabi bride #shehnaazgill". Another one wrote, "Most Beautiful Showstopper Ever, Keep Shining like the brightest star #shehnaazgill". And, another Instagram user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I'm so proud of you Gill, you nailed your first ramp".

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to superstar Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen making her Hindi film debut in his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, whose name reportedly has been changed to Bhaijaan, will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead.