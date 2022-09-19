Shehnaaz Gill looks dreamy in pink outfit, photos from party in Dubai go viral

Shehnaaz Gill/Twitter

The Honsla Rakh actress Shehnaaz Gill looked like a Disney princess in a glimmery pink outfit she wore at a party at the Fairmont Hotel, Trade Centre in Dubai on the night of Sunday, September 18. Her photos and videos from the event are now going viral across social media.

Shehnaaz had received nationwide fame after her appearance in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 in which her chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was highly appreciated and the two were even rumoured to be dating each other. She impressed her fans who called her 'barbie doll' seeing her in the pretty pink dress.

Giving information about her appearance at the event, one of her fans wrote, "Hello guys! #ShehnaazGill was at the event only for 15 minutes and her presence made such a huge impact. Fans were going absolutely crazy when she entered. Being able to make that big of an impact in 15 minutes speaks a lot for her status. The fans stayed up for 7 to8 hours." Another tweeted, "The size of the blessing that’s coming your way for being so consistent. It’s literally your time to receive."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan headlined by Salman Khan. The Farhad Samji directorial, slated to release later this year, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill among others.



Shehnaaz, who has appeared in multiple Punjabi music videos, will also be seen in Sajid Khan's comeback directorial 100% in which she shares screen space with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. The comedy-entertainer is scheduled to release on Diwali next year.