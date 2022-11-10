Shehnaaz Gill launches her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who won hearts with her stint in the controversial reality show, has expanded her wings as she is now exploring hosting stint with her chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz took to Instagram and informed her fans about her show by revealing pictures from the sets with her first guest, who is none other than Rajkummar Rao. Sharing the news, she wrote, "Dreams do come true..... and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show - Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best."

In the photos, the two actors struck various poses. The particular announcement has left Shehnaaz`s fans extremely happy."So proud of you," a social media user commented."Congratulations Shehnaaz," another one wrote. Shehnaaz Gill, the lovable, bubbly actress has a crazy fan following, will soon be making her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill talks about what she learnt from Salman Khan, says 'he has told me that I can go..'

After that, she will also be seen in an ensemble comedy entertainer Sajid Khan's directed 100% with John Abraham and Ritesh Deshmukh. However, Shehnaaz has recently revealed that she's not just having 2 but 4-5 films in her kitty. Recently, Gill was spotted attending her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Sidharth Nigam's birthday. While leaving the venue, the actress got into an interesting conversation, and there she revealed the major thing. When a paparazzo asked the actress, "Aapki movie kab aayegi?" To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain.” Then another paparazzo replied to Shehnaaz's comment and asked “Bhaijaan wali movie..."

Shehnaaz Gill recently talked about not wanting to live her past she feels that it is better to care about the future. Talking to FM Canada, she said, “Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun.” (With inputs from ANI)