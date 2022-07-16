Shehnaaz Gill hugs emotional fan at awards night, netizens call actress 'humble soul'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

With her adorable and silly videos, glitzy photo shoots, and strong connections to her fans and following, Shehnaaz Gill is winning over hearts. Shehnaaz, who has 11.6 million Instagram followers, is frequently praised by internet users for her amusing social media posts. Fans of the actor from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali refer to themselves online as Shehnaazians, and they have a sizable following. Shehnaaz competed on season 13 of Bigg Boss, and afterward she began dating her fellow contestant, the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Even after the latter passed away, the nickname of the couple, SidNaaz, is still popular on social media. Teenage girls who are Shehnaaz's young followers recently met her at a public event. The girls cried as they held Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz gave her followers hugs and comforted them as they sobbed and became emotional upon seeing their idol. Shehnaaz received hugs and cheek kisses from the fans. After giving her devoted supporters hugs, Shehnaaz patted and smiled at them before proceeding. The star attended the event looking lovely and sexy in a grey backless gown.

Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she loves watching Shah Rukh Khan in negative roles. She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she talked about her likes and dislikes while playing rapid-fire.

She can be heard saying, she said, “Mai aajkal Shah Rukh Khan ke saare picture dekh rahi hoon purani. I love Darr, Baazigar. (I am watching old Shah Rukh Khan’s movies now a days).” On being asked about her favourite song from the film, she started singing, “Tu hai meri Kiran.” She also talked about her favourite food in her video.