Shehnaaz Gill, Hrithik Roshan to collaborate for project?

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill-Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif who is now India’s Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with her innocence when she was inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Even now, she makes headlines every day. People want to know more and more about her.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is one of the most loved celebs, recently reshared Hrithik Roshan’s new commercial video on Instagram. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Vibe teri meri mil diyaan.” As soon as fans noticed this, they started assuming that the two might collaborate for a project.

Take a look:

On Sunday, Shehnaaz was seen setting the stage on fire with her dance moves at Mumbai Police's annual event Umang. She grooved to several songs including Chikni Chameli and Nach Punjaabba.

However, what caught everyone's attention was when she stepped down from the stage and made comedian Johny Lever and others do the famous Nach Punjaabban hook step from the Jugjugg Jeeyo film, which stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

Before Shehnaaz performed, she said, "This is my first performance. If you like it, thank you. If you don't, still thank you."

Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a pink and white lehenga as she danced her heart out at the star-studded gala. Varun also shared Shehnaaz`s video and tweeted, "Dhamakji too much naach." Kiara, too, reacted to Shehnaaz's performance.

The gala also witnessed a remarkable performance by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who grooved to his song `I am the best` from his film `Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani`.Apart from Shehnaaz and Shah Rukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar among others were also a part of the event. (With inputs ANI)