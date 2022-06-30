Shehnaaz Gill hits back at trolls, says 'jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hain....'

Shehnaaz Gill/File photo

Shehnaaz Gill, who gained nationwide fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 in which her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was loved by the audience, has a massive fan following. Though, she too sometimes has to face the brunt of trolls on social media just like other celebrities.

Reacting to these trolls, the Honsla Rakh actress, in a recent interview, mentioned that she likes to concentrate on positive things and acknowledged the love she receives from her fans. Speaking to Times of India, Shehnaaz said, "Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon. Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it? Theek hai, social media hai hi aisa medium, par hum toh uske acche traits pe concentrate kar sakte hain".

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman's upcoming release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali aka Bhaijaan slated to release in cinemas on December 30 later this year. Though there hasn't been any official confirmation yet, there are reports that Salman has asked Shehnaaz to pick her own fee for the film.



Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film being directed by Farhad Samji. There have been many changes in the cast as it has been reported that Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal have walked out of the film and two other actors have taken their place. It has also been reported that the Telugu superstar Ram Charan will be making a cameo in a special dance number in the film.

Coming back to Shehnaaz, she recently set the stage on fire with her dance moves at Mumbai Police's annual event Umang on June 26 when she grooved to several songs including Chikni Chameli and The Punjabbaan Song.