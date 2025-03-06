"Itne ghamand kis baat ka," the netizens flacked Shehnaaz Gill with such comments about her recent interaction with a fan during an event.

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most popular celebs from the Bigg Boss, but even the most loved can't escape from trolling. Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted attending an event, and a woman approached the actress for a brand collaboration. Known for her witty replies, Shehnaaz gave her a snarky remark, saying that 'you can't afford me', and that didn't gone well with the netizens.

What exactly happened?

In an event, seemingly a brand launch, Shehnaaz attended as the star of the evening. After she addressed the attendees, a woman, probably her fan, took the mic and expressed her wish for a professional collaboration with Gill. The woman stated that she's been trying to reach out regarding a potential collaboration for her haircare brand. She wanted Shehnaaz to make the face of her brand.

What did Shehnaaz reply?

After hearing the woman, Shehnaaz told her manager, "Shayad ye brand ke liye collab karna chahte hai." Then she looked to the woman, and asked, "Aapke paas paise hai mujhe dene ke liye?" (Perhaps you want to collaborate with the brand? Do you have money to give me?) The woman acknowledged that she has all the funds, and then Shehnaaz tried to joke by saying, "You can't afford me easily." Shehnaaz advised the woman to speak with her manager, saying, "Wo raha mera manager, you can talk to him. Uss se baat kijiye aap, very important haan."

Watch the video

Netizens angry at Shehnaaz's reply

Shehnaaz's comment has not been well received among netizens. A netizen wrote, "Haan khud ko Salman Khan samajne lagi ab yeh." Another netizen supported Gill and said, "She's just joking guys. This is her humor. She was still very sweet to her." An internet user wrote, "What she is Today because of one name...Sid." Another internet user wrote, "She said u can't afford me easily in a sarcastic way. I'm not defending her, but uska way of talking aisa hi hai!"