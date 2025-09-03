Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Television

TELEVISION

Shehnaaz Gill 'forgets' Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'Shame on you'

Shehnaaz Gill skipped posting a story or even mentioning Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary, and this has left netizens and fans highly disappointed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:01 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shehnaaz Gill 'forgets' Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'Shame on you'
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill
September 2, 2021, marks the tragic day when millions of fans suffered a permanent loss of their favourite. On this unfaithful day, actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack. On this day, several of Shukla's followers remembered him and penned a note for his untimely loss, except his love, Shehnaaz Gill. 

We all have seen how Gill was possessive of Shukla in the reality show. Even after the season ended, the two continued setting couple goals, and remained in the limelight for their relationship. However, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Shehnaaz Gill skipped posting any posts about Sidharth on her social media. Yes, neither an Instagram story nor a tweet, Shehnaaz chose not to remember the tragic day, and this has left their fans disappointed, very disappointed. 

Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill

Several internet users have slammed the Punjabi actress on her new Instagram post. She was trolled for ignoring the guy who gave her the fame and recognition across India. A comment under her post read, “Shame on you for how you forgot Sidarth,” expressing disappointment over her not mentioning the late actor. Another user who echoed similar sentiments wrote, “Shame on you who just want entertainment in the name of death.” 

Shehnaaz Gill fans defend her 

On one side she's facing the wrath of the netizens. While on the other side, her fans are defending, "Please stop burdening Shehnaaz. Ask Sidharth family to post or do something Because jab Shehnaaz ne bday pe daala tha to Sidharth family and friends shaded and taunted her so badly," wrote a fan. Another internet user wrote, "Hello Sweetheart Shehnaaz. We got you,Sidharth has got you too. We are here. May God give world’s strength to you. Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity. He was ,is and will forever be there with you. Sending prayers,love and strength." Shehnaaz is currently busy in her career, and she will soon be seen in Ik Kudi. The movie will release in cinemas on September 19.

