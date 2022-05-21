Shehnaaz Gill feeds cake to Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, video surfaces on social media

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted feeding cake to Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani during the latter's birthday party. Several photos and videos from the party have surfaced online.

Shehnaaz wore a white suit to the event, which she accessorised with golden hoops and a pair of brown heels. Giorgia accessorised her outfit with a silver clutch and silver shoes and wore a little black dress to her party. Shehnaaz was seen feeding cake to Giorgia before she cleaned her lips in a video published by a papparazo account.



Giorgia was seen cutting her cake while Arbaaz muttered something into Shehnaaz's ears, and she gave him a thumbs up in another video that surfaced online. Shehnaaz and Giorgia were seen giggling in their car in another paparazzo video.



Shehnaaz first gained national attention when she participated in Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth Shukla. She later appeared in a number of music videos. She was recently featured in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaaz is rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Along with Salman and Shehnaaz, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, and Zaheer Iqbal will also play pivotal roles.

Arbaaz has been dating Giorgia, an Italian actor and dancer, for some years.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Arbaaz had said that he does not like when Giorgia is referred to as his girlfriend. “First and foremost, she should be treated as an individual. It's very unfortunate, and I'm not going to name those influencers who constantly write 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. She has an identity. You can't keep calling her 'Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. You shouldn't be doing that. That isn't her 'claim to fame'. She just happens to be presently in my life, and fair enough, but that's not her identity.