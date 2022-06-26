Shehnaaz Gill enjoys sunset on yacht, Raghav Juyal says 'no one can match...'

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to make us smile with her photos and videos on social media. Recently, she uploaded a video in which she can be seen dancing and enjoying the sunset on a yacht. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Riveting sunsets #shehnaazgill.”

Raghav Juyal commented on the video and wrote, “Beautiful …..Sunset But no one can match the waves.” One of the fans commented, “So beautiful loving it.” The second one mentioned, “Such a beautiful reel with a Beautiful soul.” The third person said, “Hey beautiful, you stole the beauty of Sunset.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport. She was seen running away from the paps. The video of the same went viral in which she was wearing a red hoodie that she also used to conceal her head.

When people saw the video, they chuckled at her silly side and some claimed that she was hiding her face and running because the project had not yet been revealed and was, therefore, a secret.

Shehnaaz also uploaded videos from her trip to Instagram, showing her with Raghav and Siddharth. They may be seen making fun of one another while in the car in one of Siddharth's videos. In another video, she could be seen having fun at the airport while dancing around and keeping both of her arms outside of the hoodie.

There have been rumours that Shehnaaz may make her Bollywood debut in Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Salman Khan. In the movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Salman, she will reportedly romance Jassie Gill.