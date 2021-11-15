Shehnaaz Gill drops a new video on Instagram, fans say ‘Welcome back’

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts with her innocence inside ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house, has been going through one of the toughest phases in her personal life. She went off social media after her rumoured boyfriend and best friend Sidharth Shukla died in September.

Shehnaaz Gill made comeback into public life for the promotions of ‘Honsla Rakh’, last month. The actress returned to Instagram and posted the first picture as a tribute to the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Shehnaaz has now dropped another video of herself sharing a glimpse of her makeup routine on Instagram.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Back to back shoots, hard lighting, hours of makeup, and lack of sleep. Life is super hectic. It is difficult to manage all of looks and take care of my skin but what keeps me going is the love from you all.” As soon as she posted this video on social media, her fans started commenting on it. A number of people dropped hearts under the post.

One of her fans commented, “You are way stronger than anyone can ever imagine mera bacha.” The second user wrote, “Meri jaan I’m proud of u! Welcome back baba…ab let’s begin the journey where there’s no looking back, let’s move forward carrying him deep inside.”

Another fan mentioned, “wowwwww finally you are back girl. Happy for you stay strong baby we al’ are with you, your Sidharth is with you showering lots of love nd strength on you from heaven.” A username char_rlielove1 commented, “Welcome back queen god bless you and I pray everyday to God for your happiness everyday.”

For the unversed, Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack. Many of his colleagues from the film and television industry had expressed shock at the actor passing away at the age of 40. On the work front, after Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz was seen in her debut film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.