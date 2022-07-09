Shehnaaz Gill ditches heels after hectic shoot, netizens say 'she's just like us'

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is the nation's darling, and people love whatever she does. The reason why Gill has such a following is that she is honest, and keeps herself grounded. Even after going through a major transformation, she keeps her bubbly charm alive. Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted shooting in Mumbai, and the actress has won over netizens again.

Before going into her vanity, Shehnaaz posed for the paparazzi, but she wasn't comfortable in her long heels. Gill was limping and she honestly shared it with paps saying, "Main thik nahi hu." Punjab's Katrina Kaif sweetly asked photographers to co-ordinate with her and added, "Meri lagi hui hai... empathise karo." After posing for paps, Gill walked towards her van and she gave up on her heels by removing them. The way she ditched her long heels is funny and cute at the same time.

Here are the videos

Netizens have gone gaga over Gill's honesty and admired the fact that she's real and relatable. A user relate to her struggle and added, "Me too after every function wearing heals... #shehnaazgill she is the best and same like us." Another user asserted, "ye sirf aur sirf hamari Sana hi Kar Sakti hai." A netizen added, "Only shehnaaz gill can do this." Another netizen added, "Well said #shehnaazgill sabki favorite hai." A netizen added, "#ShehnaazGill take care of urself cutipie."

Shehnaaz has been quite active post-Bigg Boss 13. This year, she made her debut on ramp walk. She also gave her first live performance on stage in Umang 2022. At the annual award function dedicated to Mumbai Police, Gill danced to hit songs like Chikni Chameli and Naach Punjabbaan. She made a mark in Pollywood with the superhit film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, Gill is also shooting for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.