Shehnaaz Gill's diehard fan from Pakistan breaks down after meeting her, says 'mujhe meri bachhi mil gayi'

Shehnaaz Gill has a sizable fan base. In addition to her talent, the actress is renowned for her kindness. At the most recent Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, she received an award. She ran into a Pakistani fan at the event who began crying when she saw her and exclaimed, "mujhe meri bachhi mil gayi."

Shehnaaz gave her a hug to make her feel at ease.

Take a look at this viral video here:

In addition to this, Shehnaaz Gill honoured Sidharth Shukla at the event.

"Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said.

On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz took to Instagram and informed her fans about her show by revealing pictures from the sets with her first guest, who is none other than Rajkummar Rao. Sharing the news, she wrote, "Dreams do come true..... and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show - Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best."

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassi Gill. She will even be seen in Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film 100% with John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.