Shehnaaz Gill crosses 5 million Instagram followers; here's how she celebrated

Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to thank fans about the same.

Shehnaaz Gill who was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss season 13 crossed 5 million followers on Instagram. The singer from Punjab gained immense popularity after her stint in Salman Khan's reality show. Today as she crossed 5 million followers fans of the actress flooded her with good wishes, gifts, and notes showering love on their favourite.

Shehnaaz got makeup cake from her fans on achieving the feat complete with toppings of lipstick, powder, and rogue. But the singer made sure to thank her fans along with thanking her spiritual guru Baba Deep Singh Ji on achieving this milestone.

Shehnaaz also told her fans to shower all their love on her but asked them to refrain from spending money on gifting her expensive stuff. On the work front, after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz who was popular for being one half of #SidNaaz because of her chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen in a music video with him titled Bhula Dunga. She will now be seen in the song, Kurta Pyjama with Tony Kakkar.

In a recent interview, while talking about her chemistry with Sidharth, Shehnaaz had said, "Jo mera bond tha, jaise Bigg Boss mein tha, abhi bhi waisa hi hai. Main chahti hoon ki woh waisa hi bana rahe. Miss kyun karna? Phone pe baat karti hoon, laga leti hoon main jab bhi miss karti hoon (Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him)."