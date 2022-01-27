Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz composes heartfelt song for her birthday – WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill’s bother Shehbaz has the sweetest wish for the actress and it is not to be missed.

Shehbaz wrote a special song for Shehnaaz and included a video of him visiting the 'Bigg Boss 13 house' with her as one of the participants. He captioned the video: “Happy birthday my sister. Without you I can proudly say that I am nothing. Love you, bless you always. Rabb kare meri bhi umar tainu lage (May you live long), Shehnaaz Gill.”

The song that Shehbaz wrote for Shehnaaz starts off with these lyrics, “Mujhe kehte hain yeh khata hai apni behen ki kamai. Tu chali sath mere chahe jaise ghadi aayi (Everyone tells me that I spend your money but you kept walking with me no matter what).”

One fan commented on the video, “You are an amazing brother. Love this brother-sister bond!! #hbdshehnaazgill.”

Shehnaaz rose to prominence following her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Her chemistry with another contestant Sidharth attracted many followers, and they were nicknamed SidNaaz by their supporters. After Sidharth died of a heart attack in September of last year, Shehnaaz took a break from the spotlight. Last year, she released a song called Tu Yaheen Hai in Sidharth's honour.

Shehbaz, on the other hand, paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla by tattooing his face on his arm. He was also there to emotionally support Shehnaaz at her difficult time in the aftermath of Sidharth's death.