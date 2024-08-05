Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Crocodiles vs Alligators : Know 6 key differences

Crocodiles vs Alligators : Know 6 key differences

7  mythical creatures around the world

7  mythical creatures around the world

NASA images: 10 unseen images of nebulae by NASA

NASA images: 10 unseen images of nebulae by NASA

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

Gulshan Devaiah defends Ulajh's low box office performance, reacts to netizen calling it 'an OTT film': 'Do you know...'

Gulshan Devaiah defends Ulajh's low box office performance, reacts to netizen calling it 'an OTT film': 'Do you know...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Biggs Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala mentioned that she didn’t mind paps focusing on her back because she works hard on her body.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'
Shefali Jariwala (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shefali Jariwala, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13, shared her opinion on photographers taking pictures of female actors from behind. During a podcast with Paras Chhabra, she explained why she doesn't get bothered when paparazzi do that.

Shefali appeared on Paras's podcast, the Abraa ka Dabra Show. They discussed an incident where she was with her husband, Parag Tyagi, and he jokingly told her not to bend down when her earring fell.

Paras said, “I saw one of your reels with Parag. Your earring fell and you were about to pick it up. Cameraman hota hain aapke a** pe (And the cameraman would’ve focused on your back). Then bhai asked you not to bend and he picked it up instead.”

Shefali, however, mentioned that she didn’t mind because she works hard on her body. She humorously said, "I don’t mind, I work bloody hard on my a**. So if it looks a little good, I don’t mind," which amused Paras.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur had asked the paparazzi not to photograph her from behind. Janhvi Kapoor also once requested them during the promotion of Mr and Mrs Mahi, saying, "Aap na galat galat angles mat liya kijiye please (Please don’t take photos from wrong angles)."

While speaking on The Male Feminist for Hauterrfly, “I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena,’ and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around).”

Singer Neha Bhasin also made a sarcastic comment about photographers taking pictures from behind. When asked to pose for a photo, she said, “Lena toh aapne humesha peeche se hi hota hai (You always click from behind anyway).” 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

ITR filing 2024: Waiting for your income tax refund? Here is why you haven't got it yet

ITR filing 2024: Waiting for your income tax refund? Here is why you haven't got it yet

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain loses to China's Li Qian by split decision in women's 75kg boxing QF

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain loses to China's Li Qian by split decision in women's 75kg boxing QF

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement