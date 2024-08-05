Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Biggs Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala mentioned that she didn’t mind paps focusing on her back because she works hard on her body.

Shefali Jariwala, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13, shared her opinion on photographers taking pictures of female actors from behind. During a podcast with Paras Chhabra, she explained why she doesn't get bothered when paparazzi do that.

Shefali appeared on Paras's podcast, the Abraa ka Dabra Show. They discussed an incident where she was with her husband, Parag Tyagi, and he jokingly told her not to bend down when her earring fell.

Paras said, “I saw one of your reels with Parag. Your earring fell and you were about to pick it up. Cameraman hota hain aapke a** pe (And the cameraman would’ve focused on your back). Then bhai asked you not to bend and he picked it up instead.”

Shefali, however, mentioned that she didn’t mind because she works hard on her body. She humorously said, "I don’t mind, I work bloody hard on my a**. So if it looks a little good, I don’t mind," which amused Paras.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur had asked the paparazzi not to photograph her from behind. Janhvi Kapoor also once requested them during the promotion of Mr and Mrs Mahi, saying, "Aap na galat galat angles mat liya kijiye please (Please don’t take photos from wrong angles)."

While speaking on The Male Feminist for Hauterrfly, “I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena,’ and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around).”

Singer Neha Bhasin also made a sarcastic comment about photographers taking pictures from behind. When asked to pose for a photo, she said, “Lena toh aapne humesha peeche se hi hota hai (You always click from behind anyway).”

