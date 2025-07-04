Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi drops first Insta post after her demise, remembers Kanta Laga girl: 'She was sab ki maa'

Six days after Shefali Jariwala's untimely demise, her husband, Parag Tyagi, penned an emotional note on her. Parag called Shefali a 'radiant soul', who used to keep others before herself. Parag also confessed about loving her till eternity.

Actress Shefali Jariwala's untimely death still haunts her people. The Kanta Laga girl passed away on the unfaithful night of June 27, when she suffered a cardiac arrest at her Andheri residence. Six days after Shefali's demise, her husband, Parag Tyagi, dropped his first Instagram post, dedicated to his Pari. Parag, who is also an actor (Brahmarakshas, Sarkar 3), took his thoughts to Insta and shared a photo of Shefali with a long, emotional note about her. On July 3, Parag shared a photo of Shefali and declared his love for her 'till eternity'. Parag's post went viral in no time, as netizens could feel the pain he expressed and the homage he paid to her.

Parag Tyagi calls Shefali Jariwala 'sab ki maa'

ON Instagram, Parag shared a photo of the late actress and wrote, "Shefali, Meri Pari — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination."

He went on to praise her quality of being selfless and putting others before herself. "Beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa — always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba (their pet dog). A protective and guiding sister n maasi. A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion.

He concluded that Shefali should be remembered for the personality she is, and he will carry her legacy in his heart forever. "In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light. Let that be her legacy — a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten."

Netizens' reaction to Parag Tyagi's post

Every Insta user, Parag's colleagues, who read the post, dropped their like, and paid their condolences to the departed soul. A netizen wrote, "Parag.. prayers, strength and love." Another netizen wrote, "Stay Strong my brother.. May her beautiful soul rest in peace...Duas for her soul."