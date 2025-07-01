Shefali’s close friend and actress Pooja Ghai recently spoke to journalist about her death. While reports are suggesting that her passing might be linked to anti-ageing treatments, no official confirmation has been made.

Actress Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as the Kaanta Laga girl, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the age of 42. Her sudden death has left everyone shocked.

While there are reports suggesting that her passing might be linked to anti-ageing treatments, no official confirmation has been made. The final post-mortem report is still awaited. Shefali’s close friend and actress Pooja Ghai recently spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani about her death.

“She Looked So Pretty Even During Her Final Rites”

When asked about the rumours surrounding anti-ageing treatments, Pooja responded, “I think it's only unfair to comment on somebody that personal... But, I think everybody takes that and I am sure everybody needs it, and it's so common. If you walk down the streets here in Dubai, you see multiple vitamin C drips at regular clinics and regular salons.” She added that Shefali always looked her best, “It was so heart-wrenching to see when she came home for her final rites, she was so looking godamn pretty.”

Shefali Took a Vitamin C Drip That Day

Pooja also confirmed that Shefali took a vitamin C drip on the same day she passed away. She explained, “It's a very normal thing to take vitamin C... Some people just pop in a tablet, and some people take it through an IV drip. So, yes, she did take an IV drip on that day.”

When asked about the exact time Shefali took the drip, Pooja replied, “Not sure about that. But I know that she did take it that day because... the police called for the guy who gave her the IV drip, just to check what was the medicine that she was taking and that's when it was unfolded that she had taken an IV drip today.”

Pooja Ghai Was Mistaken as Shefali’s Sister

Though Pooja now lives in Dubai, she happened to be in Mumbai when Shefali passed away. Videos of her attending the funeral were shared widely on social media, with many people mistakenly identifying her as Shefali’s sister, Shivani.

As the investigation continues and fans await the post-mortem report, many remember Shefali Jariwala not just for her music videos, but also for the vibrant and beautiful person she was.