Shefali Jariwala's father breaks down during her prayer meet, Parag Tyagi consoles him: Watch

Parag Tyagi was seen comforting Shefali’s father, Satish Jariwala, during her prayer meet.

Popular Kaanta Laga star Shefali Jariwala tragically passed away at the age of 42 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The incident happened late on June 27 at her Oshiwara residence in Mumbai.

Her husband, Parag Tyagi, along with three others, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Emotional Scenes at Prayer Meet

A few days after her untimely death, a prayer meet was held in her memory. A video shared by media outlet Mamarazzi captured heartbreaking moments as Shefali’s father, Satish Jariwala, was seen crying uncontrollably. Parag was seen comforting him. The invite for the prayer meet read, "Some stars shine too brightly to ever fade, even after they’re gone, their light remains."

Suspected Reason Behind Her Cardiac Arrest

Although the exact cause has not been made official yet, sources suggest that Shefali may have taken an anti-ageing injection on an empty stomach, which possibly led to the cardiac arrest. Her autopsy confirmed there was no foul play involved in her death.

Friend Pooja Ghai Shares Details

Actress and close friend Pooja Ghai spoke to Vickey Lalwani and shared what Parag told her. “Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening, and she just had dead weight to her body. So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead.”

Pooja also mentioned that Shefali often took Vitamin C IV drips and confirmed that she had taken one on the night she passed away.