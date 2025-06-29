Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, leaving her family heartbroken forever. However, she left crores for them as her net worth was too strong. Despite not starring in films, she has net worth of Rs 8 crores.

Shefali Jariwala's untimely death still sounds unbelievable to many. The actress left her family, friends, and followers heartbroken at 42. Shefali has been laid to rest, but her family is still trying to cope with the loss. Back in 2002, she made a solid entry in showbiz by leading the music video of Kanta Laga remix, which gained her the title of Kanta Laga Girl, and which remained even after her death. Shefali wasn't much active in films, but still, she has a net worth of crores. Shefali died, leaving an impressive wealth behind. Let's discuss her income and even her humble beginnings.

Shefali Jariwala's net worth

As per the media reports, in 2025, Shefali's total net worth was $1 million, which is roughly around Rs 8.54 crores in Indian rupees. The astonishing factor with her, even though she wasn't frequent with her big screen appearances, her brand value remains intact. For TV shows, she was charging lakhs. Reportedly, Shefali charged from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for a show. The biggest highlight was that she was paid a bomb for a 35 to 40-minute performance.

Shefali Jariwala's fees for Kaanta Laga

Every actor has their humble beginning. Model Shefali Jariwala became a nationwide sensation in the era when there was no Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube. Shefali starred in the music video 'Kaanta Laga' in 2002 and became an overnight star. Shefali also set a new trend of presenting classic songs in a new style.

The biggest shock is that for the popular song, she was paid peanuts as a fee. According to media reports, Shefali Jariwala was paid only Rs 7000 for Kaanta Laga. However, after the song became a rage, she started charging lakhs for her appearances. Shefali also appeared in movies, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and the Kannada film Hudugaru. Shefali Jariwala was among the talent who went too soon.

