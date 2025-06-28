Shefali Jariwala's sudden death was destined? Paras Chhabra made a prediction months back, and unfortunately, it turned true.

Shefali Jariwala's death: The Kanta Laga Girl's demise has left the fans disheartened and shocked. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was just 42, and she was in the best shape. The fitness enthusiast's untimely death has left questions. The cause of death has not been discovered yet, leaving her family and followers puzzled and worried. Anyone who heard about Shefali's death had one question? How can she die at such a young age? However, it seems like her sudden death was predicted months ago. Shefali's friend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra predicted that she might face a huge loss or even sudden death.

When Paras Chhabra predicted Shefali Jariwala's death

10 months ago, Paras Chhabra invited Shefali Jariwala to his podcast, Abbra Ka Dabra Show. In the episode, Shefali discussed her battle with epilepsy. She was diagnosed with a neurological condition in her teens. She had her first seizure at age 15 and battled the condition for around 15 years, describing how stress and anxiety often triggered episodes. Shefali talked about her condition, and Paras made a connection with her fate and kundali.

Paras said that her condition is because of her kundali. He said, "Jo maine aapki kundali dekhi, aapke eight house mein chadra, ketu aur budh, yeh teeno baithe hue hai. Toh chandra aur ketu ka combination sabse bura hota hai. Chandra hai mann, aur ketu ke pass sar hi nahi hai, uske pass body hai. Toh woh dono jab ek saath baithte hai toh woh sabsa ganda combination hota hai (When I looked at your horoscope, I saw that in your eighth house, the Moon (Chandra), Ketu, and Mercury (Budh) are all positioned together. Now, the combination of the Moon and Ketu is considered one of the worst. The Moon represents the mind, and Ketu doesn’t have a head — it only has a body. So when these two sit together, it creates a very negative combination)."

Shefali had a 'sudden death' in her kundali

Paras further stated that her kundali predicts 'sudden death'. He said, "Eight house is for loss, sudden death, fame also, chupi hui cheezein. Tantrik cheezein. Toh aapke yaha chandra aur ketu ka combination hai hi, plus budh bhi aa ke baith gaya. Chandra aur budh ke bilkul nahi banti. Agar woh aamne-saamne bhi baith jaate hai, toh woh anxiety karate hai. Lekin agar ek saath baith jaaye, toh phir bahut zyada neurology problem dete hai (he eighth house is associated with losses, sudden death, fame, hidden things, and occult or tantric practices. So not only do you have the Moon and Ketu together there, but Mercury is also sitting with them. The Moon and Mercury do not get along well. Even if they are sitting opposite each other, they cause anxiety. But if they are sitting together, they create serious neurological problems)." For the unversed, Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

